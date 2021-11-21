Previous
Next
Highland Cow by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1608

Highland Cow

A small herd live in and around this quarry close to where I live
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful beasts !
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise