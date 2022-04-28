Sign up
Photo 1765
Padstow Harbour
A bit cloudy this morning but the sun broke through later
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1765
photos
17
followers
25
following
483% complete
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th April 2022 10:22am
Tags
padstow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and calm with its many shades of blue and reflections !
April 28th, 2022
