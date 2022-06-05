Sign up
Photo 1803
Ladybird Poppy
I have these in a pot by the kitchen door
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1804
photos
18
followers
25
following
494% complete
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
Tags
poppy
Hazel
ace
Makes a statement!
June 6th, 2022
