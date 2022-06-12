Previous
Peony by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1810

Peony

I always watch with great expectation for the peony to burst into flower, and it is always worth waiting for.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty such gorgeous pink with its frilly edges ! You also captured a fly admiring your peony
June 13th, 2022  
