Photo 1883
Bee on Bean
It was quite gusty this morning and the bean flower was bouncing up and down...the bee must have felt as if it was on a fairground ride
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1883
photos
21
followers
28
following
515% complete
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th August 2022 8:48am
Tags
bee
,
bean
