Previous
Next
Bee on Bean by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1883

Bee on Bean

It was quite gusty this morning and the bean flower was bouncing up and down...the bee must have felt as if it was on a fairground ride
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise