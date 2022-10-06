Sign up
Photo 1925
Burton Albion Football Ground
Just had my Covid booster jab here, and managed to miss the rain!
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1925
photos
21
followers
27
following
Tags
football
