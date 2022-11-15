Previous
Next
Billy in the Garden by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1965

Billy in the Garden

It has rained heavily all day, so this was the first opportunity for Billy and I to have a wander around the garden
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise