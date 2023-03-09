Previous
Not Sure About This by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2081

Not Sure About This

Billy doesn't seem to mind a short spell in the snow and will play for a bit. His sister, Molly can't stand it and won't leave the house. Funny how different they are
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

