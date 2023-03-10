Previous
Next
Drip by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2082

Drip

It took me a while but I at last managed to catch the tiny drip from the icicle
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - patience is a virtue - hope you didn't get too cold!
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise