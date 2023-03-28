Previous
Birthday Pot by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2100

Birthday Pot

My husband gave me this beautiful pot earlier in the month for my birthday...I think it is a lovely way to combine narcissi and pussy willows
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023  
