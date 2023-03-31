Sign up
Photo 2103
Lathyrus
This is a Spring flowering type of sweet pea forming a dense clump. Have to say I didn't notice the tiny fly in the middle
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
Tags
sweet pea
