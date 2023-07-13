Previous
Threatening Sky by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2207

Threatening Sky

Breakfast and a stroll around the reservoir this morning. Thankfully the day improved as it went on and we didn't get soaked.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise