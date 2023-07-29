Previous
Lancaster by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2223

Lancaster

Our house was buzzed by this Lancaster today, which I imagine was on its way to an airshow Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. It flew very low over our house but by the time I had grabbed my phone it was some distance away.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
609% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise