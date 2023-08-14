Sign up
Photo 2239
Helping
Another wet day, so both cats are now helping with the decorating
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
cats
