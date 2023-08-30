Sign up
Photo 2255
Thornbridge Hall
Today was our 37th wedding anniversary which we celebrated with a walk around the gardens at Thornbridge Hall. Thought to date from the 12th century, the hall was extensively remodelled in the Jacobean style during the 19th century
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
thornbridge hall
