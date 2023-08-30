Previous
Thornbridge Hall by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2255

Thornbridge Hall

Today was our 37th wedding anniversary which we celebrated with a walk around the gardens at Thornbridge Hall. Thought to date from the 12th century, the hall was extensively remodelled in the Jacobean style during the 19th century
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

