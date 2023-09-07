Previous
Next
Butterfly by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2263

Butterfly

I don't know what this is, (probably a Gatekeeper)...it flew off before I could see it with open wings. Very pretty anyway.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
You managed to get quite a good display of its wings all the same! A pretty shot with the butterfly in the sun and against the sunlit green leaves! Fav (I don't know this one either)
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise