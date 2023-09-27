Previous
Autumn by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2282

Autumn

I went to my friend's house for coffee today. I was most impressed with the Autumnal arrangement that she had just finished doing...especially as she is partially sighted.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Maxine Lathbury

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
September 29th, 2023  
