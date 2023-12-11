Previous
Difficult Choice by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2358

Difficult Choice

I went to the local nursery to get my friend a poinsettia for Christmas...I had no idea they came in so many colours. I opted for the one in the foreground.
11th December 2023

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
