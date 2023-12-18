Previous
I visited the great Chatsworth House today, which was dressed beautifully for Christmas. I am particularly fond of the library and would have loved to have been able to go in and sit in such a fabulous room.
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot of The library. Very enticing.
December 19th, 2023  
