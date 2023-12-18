Sign up
Photo 2365
I visited the great Chatsworth House today, which was dressed beautifully for Christmas. I am particularly fond of the library and would have loved to have been able to go in and sit in such a fabulous room.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2365
photos
25
followers
32
following
647% complete
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
3
1
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
18th December 2023 4:27pm
Tags
library
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot of The library. Very enticing.
December 19th, 2023
