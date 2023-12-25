Sign up
Photo 2372
Christmas Day
We stopped in the town for a few minutes on our way back home to look at the decorations. As it was wet and windy, this is about as much as i did. It's the Town Hall.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2373
photos
24
followers
31
following
650% complete
View this month »
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Tags
christmas
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely, hope you had a wonderful day
December 27th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
December 27th, 2023
