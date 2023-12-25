Previous
Christmas Day by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2372

Christmas Day

We stopped in the town for a few minutes on our way back home to look at the decorations. As it was wet and windy, this is about as much as i did. It's the Town Hall.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK.
Boxplayer ace
Lovely, hope you had a wonderful day
December 27th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very lovely
December 27th, 2023  
