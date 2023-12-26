Sign up
Previous
Photo 2373
Boxing Day
It was a lovely morning so Billy was out surveying his lands.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
3
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2373
photos
24
followers
31
following
650% complete
View this month »
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
26th December 2023 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful winter sun, and Billy making the most of it !
December 27th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous light
December 27th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lovely light and shadows- he’s guarding your vegetables
December 27th, 2023
