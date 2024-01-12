Sign up
Photo 2390
Harbinger of Spring
Lovely to see snowdrops coming out on my neighbour's front lawn
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2390
photos
26
followers
33
following
Tags
snowdrops
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2024
