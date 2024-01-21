Previous
Storm Isha Arrives by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2399

Storm Isha Arrives

Looking out through the dining room window at the rain
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful image re the storm ! fav
January 22nd, 2024  
