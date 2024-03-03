Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
Front Lawn
I love my front lawn in the Spring, as I have over the years planted lots of small daffodils, primroses and cowslips
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2441
photos
27
followers
34
following
668% complete
View this month »
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
3rd March 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
