Previous
Photo 2467
Looking Out
The rain is pouring down the window, and a weak sun is trying to hold its own
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
1
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2467
photos
27
followers
34
following
675% complete
View this month »
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th March 2024 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
Beverley
ace
A beautiful capture through your window…lovely gentle atmospheric mood, a twist of sun… a r3Lly beautiful capture. Love it!
March 29th, 2024
