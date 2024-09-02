Sign up
MaMa I Love you
A Desire to Feed Their Families
This is especially true of female cats who would normally teach their young how to hunt and eat. This means when a cat brings you an animal they caught, be it alive or dead, they consider you a part of their family.
animals we love
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Nice shot and to be included, but not all presents are welcome. But, it's the thought that counts. You can still see the predator in that image.
September 2nd, 2024
