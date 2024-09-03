Playing Tourist

I'm taking the 52 week challenge for this week "Play Tourist" in my home town"

This article forgot to mention the Horse path that parallels as well.

"This is a cycling and walking path that parallels the 33 freeway and Ventura River. Some sections have a fenced horse riding trail beside the bike/walking path. The route travels from Ventura to Ojai - approximately 15 miles in total length, and can be done in sections: Ventura - Foster Park/Casitas Springs - Oak View - Mira Monte - Maricopa Hwy (33) turn off - Ojai (Bryant St). It's generally a nice uphill toward Ojai."