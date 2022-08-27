Previous
Stop the ride by 365projectorgchristine
9 / 365

Stop the ride

Water drops from my fountain.
In just a week of doing 365 I'm realizing I live in a garden and feel a new freedom.
27th August 2022

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Fisher Family
A lovely abstract!

Ian
August 28th, 2022  
