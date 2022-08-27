Sign up
9 / 365
Stop the ride
Water drops from my fountain.
In just a week of doing 365 I'm realizing I live in a garden and feel a new freedom.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
365
NIKON D3400
27th August 2022 10:20am
water
drops
Fisher Family
A lovely abstract!
Ian
August 28th, 2022
