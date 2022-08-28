Previous
Days of beauty by 365projectorgchristine
10 / 365

Days of beauty

This is my neighbors palm tree. I am blessed with both it's sunrise and sunset beauty.
Last evening I was very fortunate to have a Red Tail Hawk also enjoying the tree.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
