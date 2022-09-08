Previous
I'm leaving by 365projectorgchristine
21 / 365

I'm leaving

These tree roots looked to me like it's growing legs and toes saying I'm leaving here to explore the world.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
