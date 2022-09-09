Previous
The storm is coming by 365projectorgchristine
22 / 365

The storm is coming

Hurricane Kate brought rain and warning but sad to say not enough rain in my area.

This project nf-sooc-2022 is more challenging staying at 35mm then I first thought it would be. But I am sure learning to look more carefully before pressing the shutter.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
