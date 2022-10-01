Previous
Next
Choosing to be different by 365projectorgchristine
44 / 365

Choosing to be different

I've never photographed much in B&W so for a few days I'm going to practice and learn.

Suggestion and ideas would be much appreciated. Thank you
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise