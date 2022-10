Peabody Ducks

The Peabody Memphis is a historic luxury hotel in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee, opened in 1925. The hotel is known for the "Peabody Ducks" that live on the hotel rooftop and make daily treks to the lobby.

The top picture is the view outside our hotal window I couldn't ask for anything more.

Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the most iconic streets in America as it is the melting pot of delta blues, jazz, rock 'n' roll, R&B and gospel.