Stuck in the mud

We were up at 4:00 to leave on our 4 hour bus trip to Memphis only to see that the truck to load our luggage was stuck in the mud as our newly built road did not hold up LOL. We may it to Memphis with all our luggage and stayed at the Peabody Hotel. We did have the opportunity to tour the Rock and Soul Museum. The museum tells the critical story of the musical pioneers who overcame racial and socio-economic obstacles to create the music that changed the cultural complexion of the world.