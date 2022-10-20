Previous
Building a path by 365projectorgchristine
63 / 365

Building a path

First picture you can see they had to build a road in the mud for us to pass and for them to recieve supplies. the next picture is where we would had docked but the river canal was way to low. The next picture is our tour in Vicksburg. It’s known as the site of a key Civil War battle. The Siege of Vicksburg is commemorated at the vast Vicksburg National Military Park, which encompasses the Vicksburg National Cemetery and the restored USS Cairo gunboat. The landmark Old Court House has a museum displaying Civil War artifacts. The Lower Mississippi River Museum features an aquarium and interactive exhibits.
This is the battlefield.
The food that evening was great, our last meal.
20th October 2022

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
17% complete





Maria
Thanks for the interesting story. Wonderful collage!
October 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Wonderful collage
October 27th, 2022  
