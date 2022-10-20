Building a path

First picture you can see they had to build a road in the mud for us to pass and for them to recieve supplies. the next picture is where we would had docked but the river canal was way to low. The next picture is our tour in Vicksburg. It’s known as the site of a key Civil War battle. The Siege of Vicksburg is commemorated at the vast Vicksburg National Military Park, which encompasses the Vicksburg National Cemetery and the restored USS Cairo gunboat. The landmark Old Court House has a museum displaying Civil War artifacts. The Lower Mississippi River Museum features an aquarium and interactive exhibits.

This is the battlefield.

The food that evening was great, our last meal.