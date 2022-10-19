Previous
A Day on the Mississippi River by 365projectorgchristine
62 / 365

A Day on the Mississippi River

Due to record breaking lows -10.75 this was the end of our trip on the river. We were bused for the rest of our trip.The bottom picture is where we docked and they created a solid walk way.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

