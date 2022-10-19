Sign up
62 / 365
A Day on the Mississippi River
Due to record breaking lows -10.75 this was the end of our trip on the river. We were bused for the rest of our trip.The bottom picture is where we docked and they created a solid walk way.
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
62
photos
17
followers
20
following
16% complete
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
7
Album
365
Tags
mississippi river trip
