Swinging 60's

This is a photo I took at sunrise- Trees, mountians, and sky. This photo is zoom icm. I'm still just playing around.
Reminds of the 60's, What a time to be a young teenager.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.


Corinne C ace
Cool abstract!
