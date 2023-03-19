Rainbow pink # 3

I found this to be interesting - color pink

In 1918, an article from Earnshaw’s Infants’ Department put out that “the generally accepted rule is pink for the boys, and blue for the girls”. Say what? The reason for this was that blue was a more delicate color–deemed suitable for girls–and pink was a stronger color–more suitable for boys. However, In 1927 Time Magazine released a survey chart showing what colors different department stores across the country displayed for boys and girls, and the results were mixed. Going into the 1940’s, color preferences were decided by the choices of the manufacturers and retailers of baby clothing.