Previous
Next
Rainbow Red # 3 by 365projectorgchristine
212 / 365

Rainbow Red # 3

What does hibiscus symbolize in Hawaii?
The red hibiscus is a strong and popular color variety of plants. It is said to represent both love and passion. And it can be given to a romantic interest to show them you love them. Jan 23, 2023
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
wonderful focus and detail, interesting narrative too.
March 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise