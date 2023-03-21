Sign up
Rainbow Orange # 3
Why is it called bird of paradise plant?
Bird of Paradise (Strelitzia reginae) is native to South Africa. Its unique flower, resembling a brightly colored bird in flight, is the source of the common name.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th March 2023 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
