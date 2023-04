Single Subject April 3rd

My 7 year old grandson decorated this egg. He wanted a 2 part colored egg and figured out how to do it. He wax the scratches but they didn't come out as he had imagined-so wasn't his favorite creations.



Although the ancient European art of “Pisanki” has become very closely associated with Easter, it first came about more than 2000 years ago when people realized the connection between the egg and spring. After the dark, cold, and death of winter, the egg symbolized rebirth or hope.