Single Subject April 2nd
225 / 365

Single Subject April 2nd

This month I took on the Single Subject challenge I hope you will enjoy our eggs Amiture throughout the years. This one was my first attempt to make a flower.

Pisanki (Pisanky, pysanky) are colored and decorated Easter eggs. The art of pisanki is cultivated in Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and many other East and Central European countries. The name pisanki comes from the word “pisac” means “to write” or “to print”. Easter eggs are in Polish called jajka wielkanocne.
2nd April 2023

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How lovely it looks, nice presentation too.

In Japan I took up the art of decorating eggs with patterned rice paper which I loved. Looking forward to your month.
April 2nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 2nd, 2023  
