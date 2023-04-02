Single Subject April 2nd

This month I took on the Single Subject challenge I hope you will enjoy our eggs Amiture throughout the years. This one was my first attempt to make a flower.



Pisanki (Pisanky, pysanky) are colored and decorated Easter eggs. The art of pisanki is cultivated in Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and many other East and Central European countries. The name pisanki comes from the word “pisac” means “to write” or “to print”. Easter eggs are in Polish called jajka wielkanocne.