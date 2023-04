Single Subject April 1st

My husband family tradition became ours as well. Some of my first eggs,



What are Polish Easter eggs called?

Image result for polish easter eggs

One of the most recognized aspects of Polish Easter traditions, are Polish Easter eggs. Called “pisanki” in Polish (which comes from the verb pisać, or 'to write'), the elaborately decorated Polish Easter egg is a tradition that is centuries' old and continues to be loved and celebrated to this day.