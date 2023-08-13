Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
359 / 365
The joy of an apple
Apples symbolize beauty, sweetness and the hope for prosperity, and the hardiness of the fruit and its durability represents strength and growth.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
405
photos
63
followers
76
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Latest from all albums
21
357
22
22
358
23
23
359
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th August 2023 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Renee Salamon
ace
Great focus
August 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Look delicious. Great shot.
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close