Photo 411
Photography is a love affair with life 4
"You don't take a photograph you make it"
Ansel Adams
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
526
photos
74
followers
84
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
3rd October 2023 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love affair with life
Annie D
ace
ooh that is so interesting - looks like a marine iguana :)
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and tones.
October 4th, 2023
