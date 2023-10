Photography is a love affair with life 22

My 7 year old grandson was very interested in my kit camera. we talked about the camera and photoshop so of course he want to take some pictures. he took a picture of the little flower and then the grass. later he decided i should take a picture of him as if he were sliding of a slide, and then said he wanted me to put him on a blade of grass to look like he was sliding on it and landing in the flowers.... he's very creative. anyway here's the photo's