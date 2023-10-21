Sign up
Previous
Photo 426
Photography is a love affair with life 21
This coral is a decoration in bathroom, yesterday I noticed a this little rainbow. For some reason it made me feel special.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
573
photos
74
followers
86
following
116% complete
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th October 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love affair with life
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 21st, 2023
