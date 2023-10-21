Previous
Photography is a love affair with life 21 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 426

Photography is a love affair with life 21

This coral is a decoration in bathroom, yesterday I noticed a this little rainbow. For some reason it made me feel special.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
116% complete

bkb in the city
Very nice
October 21st, 2023  
