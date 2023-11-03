Previous
New Vision by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 439

New Vision

"Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow"
Melody Beattie
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, love the birds and moon.
November 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 3rd, 2023  
