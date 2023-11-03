Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 439
New Vision
"Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow"
Melody Beattie
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
612
photos
76
followers
89
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Latest from all albums
85
437
85
86
438
86
87
439
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd November 2023 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
being thankful
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, love the birds and moon.
November 3rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
November 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close