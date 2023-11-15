Sign up
Photo 451
The purest form
"Color is for me the purest form of expression, the purest abstract reality"
Jim Hodges
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
648
photos
79
followers
89
following
123% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th November 2023 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
being thankful
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pastel tones
November 15th, 2023
