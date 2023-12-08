Sign up
Photo 474
My friend Frosty
Friends warm our hearts on cold nights.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
717
photos
82
followers
82
following
129% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th December 2023 5:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
december joy
Linda Godwin
very festive
December 8th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
December 8th, 2023
